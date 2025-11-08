Making news
PM requires early resumption of essential service supply for typhoon victims
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 7 urged efforts to promptly restore essential infrastructure, especially electricity, water, telecommunications, and transport systems, in the central provinces affected by Typhoon Kalmaegi.
In an official dispatch sent to the chairpersons of the People’s Committees of Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Quang Ngai provinces, ministers, and heads of ministry-level agencies and Government agencies, PM Chinh noted that Typhoon Kalmaegi, the 13th storm in the East Sea this year, hit Vietnam’s mainland on November 6 evening, leaving five people dead and missing.
It also destroyed 57 houses and unroofed thousands of others. Tens of thousands of aquaculture cages were damaged, and many power and telecommunications poles, as well as infrastructure facilities, were affected, causing widespread power outages and telecommunications disruptions, particularly in Gia Lai and Dak Lak. The storm has severely impacted business operations and people’s lives.
On behalf of the Party and State leaders, the PM extended his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives or went missing, and his sympathy for the losses and hardships faced by the people, as well as the efforts and sacrifices by officers and soldiers in the disaster-hit areas.
To quickly address the storm aftermath, he asked the chairpersons of the People’s Committees in the three aforementioned provinces to visit and support families affected by the storm and floods. This assistance should particularly focus on those who have lost their loved ones, families whose homes collapsed or were severely damaged, low-income households, and those facing difficult circumstances.
They were required to assist evacuees in safely returning home once conditions allow, deploy forces to help locals repair houses, arrange temporary shelters, and provide food, drinking water, and essential supplies for people losing their homes, ensuring that no one is left hungry, cold, thirsty, homeless, or without clothing.
The PM also urged the prompt repair of educational and healthcare facilities, requiring the completion of this work before November 10.
It is also necessary to provide maximum assistance to help affected households quickly restore production and business activities, and stabilise their lives, he stressed, urging the completion of financial support disbursement for affected residents before November 9./.