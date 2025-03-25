PM requests youth to pioneer in sci-tech development

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and officials pose for a group photo with young people at the dialogue on March 24. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 24 urged young Vietnamese people to take the lead in developing science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.



Chairing his annual dialogue with 300 representatives of 20 million young people nationwide on the occasion of the 94th founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931–2025), PM Chinh stressed that today's youth are a generation born in the era of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.



Therefore, they are the pioneering and core force with limitless creativity, capable of quickly adapting to and mastering technology research, development, and transfer, innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation.



However, they continue to face numerous challenges amid both domestic and international contexts, posed by digitalisation and the fourth Industrial Revolution, including those related to the quality of the young workforce, competition in the labour market, technological infrastructure, cybersecurity, personal data protection, and digital sovereignty.



These pressures require young people to stay proactive in shifting mindset, continuously enhancing their knowledge and mettle to turn difficulties into opportunities, and taking the lead in science, technology, and innovation, he noted.



In the coming period, the Government and the PM will focus on three focal tasks: improving institutions, mechanisms, and policies to support the youth in this field, developing digital infrastructure and improving the investment and business environment to facilitate their participation, and strongly investing in the development of a high-quality young workforce, especially for key technology fields.



To make Vietnamese youth the pioneering and core force in the country’s digital era, the Government leader asked the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Vietnam Youth Federation to launch practical, effective, and humane movements, as well as concrete programmes, plans, tasks, and solutions to further promote their role and contributions.



He underlined that the youth should pioneer in innovative thinking and strategic vision, and lead the way in scientific research, technological advancement, and digital transformation, while acquiring the quintessence of the global civilisation and also introducing Vietnam’s advanced culture deeply imbued with national identity to the world.



They were recommended to be proactive in learning, scientific research, technology application, and digital transformation; contributing ideas to help with institutional perfection and business climate improvement; promoting smart governance and optimising work efficiency; boosting startups, innovation, digital transformation; and taking part in international exchange and integration.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (second from left) chairs dialogue with the youth on March 24. (Photo: VNA)

Young people must take bold and decisive actions to turn their aspirations into concrete and effective products, projects, and initiatives, especially in the face of rapid and complex developments that require opportunities be seized and appropriate, flexible, and efficient policy response made, he emphasised.



The PM also urged all levels, sectors, and localities to continue fine-tuning mechanisms and policies while creating a favourable and attractive environment to encourage youth participation in the development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. Special attention should be given to tailored policies for talent attraction and young workforce training.



On this occasion, the Government leader directly answered queries on and shared solutions for developing science and technology enterprises and innovative startups as outlined in the science, technology, and innovation development strategy. He discussed breakthrough mechanisms and policies to increase the number of students and researchers in basic sciences, as well as special policies to attract, recruit, and retain talent in this field.



The PM and leaders of ministries and sectors also detailed Vietnam’s strategies and solutions to strengthen sci-tech cooperation with technologically advanced countries, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, quantum technology, semiconductor industry, atomic energy, and other strategic technologies.



They shared mechanisms and policies to support and encourage organisations, individuals, and businesses to invest in and establish laboratories, research centres, and sci-tech development hubs. The country’s strategy for deeper integration into the global semiconductor supply chain and policies to support universities and colleges in student recruitment for semiconductor and AI industries were also under discussion.



PM Chinh expressed his belief that the Vietnamese youth in the new era, with self-reliance, confidence, resilience, and national pride, will keep exerting efforts to surmount every difficulty and challenge to uphold the glorious traditions of previous generations and write new pride-worthy chapters of the nation's history./.