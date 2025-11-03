PM requests swift action to address flood aftermath in central region

Soldiers help people harvest rice in the rainy season (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 2 signed an official dispatch urging ministries, agencies, and localities to promptly address the aftermath of recent floods in central Vietnam.

The dispatch was sent to the secretaries of the Party Committees and chairpersons of the People’s Committees of Quang Tri, Quang Ngai, Ha Tinh, and Nghe An provinces, as well as Hue and Da Nang cities. It was also sent to ministers and heads of ministerial-level and government agencies.

In recent days, the central region has been severely affected by heavy rains and flooding, resulting in significant loss of life and extensive damage to homes and property. Many roads and infrastructure facilities have been destroyed, severely disrupting local production, business activities, and daily life.

PM Chinh commended the efforts of the armed forces, police, local Party committees, authorities, and residents in responding to and overcoming the consequences of the floods.

He requested leaders of the affected localities, along with the Ministers of National Defence, Public Security, Agriculture and Rural Development, Natural Resources and Environment, Construction, Industry and Trade, Health, and Education and Training, as well as heads of relevant agencies, to take proactive and decisive actions within their authority to effectively support affected people and swiftly stabilise the situation.

Workers wash mud from the Nghinh Luong Dinh relic site in Hue city (Photo: VNA)

Priority must be given to search and rescue operations, providing timely medical treatment to the injured, and supporting families of the deceased and missing. Authorities are also instructed to reach isolated areas and deliver food, drinking water, medicines, and other essential supplies; assist residents in repairing damaged houses and rebuilding those destroyed or washed away; offer temporary shelters to displaced households; and guide communities in cleaning up, restoring sanitation, disinfecting affected areas, and preventing post-flood disease outbreaks.

The Prime Minister also ordered the immediate mobilisation of all available forces to clean up and repair schools and medical facilities; urgently address infrastructure damage; and restore essential services, especially electricity, water, telecommunications, and transportation. Maximum support should be given to resume production and business activities, particularly in agriculture, industry, handicrafts, and services, to help communities quickly stabilise their livelihoods.

He further directed localities to accurately assess and report flood-related losses and develop recovery plans to be submitted to relevant ministries for consolidation. Issues beyond local capacity must be promptly reported to the Prime Minister.

Ministries and agencies, within their respective functions and authority, are required to actively assist localities in addressing the consequences of the floods.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in coordination with relevant agencies, and localities, was tasked with developing a comprehensive plan to remedy flood impacts in central Vietnam. Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha will continue to oversee flood recovery efforts and the implementation of disaster prevention measures in the time ahead./