PM requests measures to meet payment, cash needs during New Year celebrations

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 29 asked the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), the Minister of Finance and the General Director of Vietnam State Treasury to deploy measures to meet payment and cash demands of individuals and firms at year-end, during the coming New Year and Lunar New Year holidays.

Accordingly, the SBV was asked to direct credit institutions to ensure that the payment system will operate stably, safely, and smoothly all the time to meet payment and cash needs through the ATM system before and during the New Year and Lunar New Year.

The provision of payment services of the interbank electronic payment system must be guaranteed too.

The central bank must ensure cash supply to the economy and closely coordinate with competent authorities to strengthen inspections to promptly detect and strictly handle violations in buying and selling foreign currencies/gold or making unlawful money exchanges.

The SBV was asked to direct credit institutions and foreign bank branches to take measures to ensure liquidity and arrange staff to provide stable, safe, and smooth payment services before and during the New Year and Lunar New Year 2024.

They must properly provide foreign exchange services and increase foreign exchange activities to serve the needs of foreign tourists, meet the credit capital needs for production and business development of people and businesses at the year-end and the beginning of 2024.

The State Treasury was required to arrange staff to ensure smooth, timely, and safe disbursement and payment.

The PM urged the Government Office to oversee the agencies’ task performance and report to him issues beyond its authority./.