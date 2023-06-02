PM requests intensifying administrative reform, business climate improvement

The document said such work should be in line with the national digital transformation to boost the quality of administrative services and tackle hurdles facing investment, production, and business activities.



Since 2021, ministries have cut and simplified more than 2,200 business regulations in 177 legal documents and offered over 4,400 public services on the national public service portal. As of May this year, the country had 6,422 administrative procedures in total, a drop of 376 compared to the same period in 2020.



In the document, the PM ordered a thorough review to further reduce and simplify at least 20% of the total regulations and administrative procedures related to investment, production, business and people's lives; and at least 20% of internal administrative procedures following the Government's direction.



It is also necessary to ensure the transparent, complete, accurate and timely provision of information on administrative procedures and related processes as well as to evaluate the quality of the services offered to people and enterprises, the document said, urging enhancing public servants' accountability.



The document also detailed the tasks for certain ministries in the work./.