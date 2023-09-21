PM receives US National Security Advisor in New York

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has proposed relevant agencies of Vietnam and the US work together to complete new cooperation frameworks to lay a foundation for the two sides further promote and deepen bilateral cooperative relations, especially in the strategic fields of science-technology; innovation, green growth; sustainable and green energy transition; response to climate change; and cyber security.



PM Chinh, who has been in New York to attend the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, made the suggestion while hosting a reception for US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on September 20.



The move aims to realise the outcomes of the recent state visit to Vietnam by US President Joe Biden, he said, hailing the US National Security Council’s support to bolster the Vietnam – US relations over the past years.



The PM took this occasion to thank Sullivan for successfully arranging the US President’s visit to Vietnam from September 10-11 and the upgrade of the bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He asked the US official to convey General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong's thanks and regards to President Biden.



He suggested the US side to prioritise accelerating the recognition of Vietnam’s market economy regulations, and not to apply trade defence measures to Vietnamese products, especially farm produce to avoid livelihoods of farmers, on the basis of ensuring balance, equality and mutual benefits.



The Vietnamese leader also spoke highly of the US’s clear stance on the recent terrorist attack in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, and proposed the two sides to work together to reduce the opposition from reactionary and hostile forces towards the Vietnamese State and people.



Sullivan, for his part, underlined the significance and importance of President Biden’s state visit to Vietnam and the establishment of the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, describing it as an opportunity for the two nations to build a good future together.



The official said he will promote the US’s recognition of Vietnam’s market economy and affirmed that he supports the Vietnam-US stronger cooperation in the fields of high-tech, green energy transition, response to climate change, education and training so as to develop the bilateral collaboration in a more extensive, practical and effective fashion.



Sullivan also welcomed Vietnam’s continued participation in discussions and negotiations within the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.



Regarding issues of mutual concern, PM Chinh applauded the US’s promotion of comprehensive and responsible cooperation with ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean. Meanwhile, Sullivan affirmed ASEAN’s central role and spoke highly of Vietnam’s active role at regional and international forums such as ASEAN, APEC and the UN.



The two sides also emphasised the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea, as well as handling disputes via peaceful means and on the basis of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the SEA (UNCLOS), thus contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world./.