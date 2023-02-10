Making news
PM receives Singaporean Senior Minister
Chinh suggested Teo further his contributions to boosting the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership across all fields via increasing the bilateral delegation exchanges at all levels and cooperation in defence-security, education-training, science-technology, digital, green and circular economy, energy transition and innovation, among others.
The Singaporean minister said he is impressed by Vietnam’s economic growth fueled by its Doi moi (reform) process and lauded the nations’ positive collaboration in the sectors of trade, investment, security-defence, digital and green economy, and digital government.
Room for such engagements remains huge, he said, affirming that he will continue to promote cooperation with Vietnam in these areas as well as in climate change response, and people-to-people exchange.
Both sides agreed that given the current complicated context, the two countries need to work together to maintain peace, stability and cooperation in the region, and settle disputes by peaceful means and on the basis of international law.
It is necessary to strengthen solidarity and unity in contribution to building a self-resilient and prosperous Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and promoting the bloc’s centrality, especially in regional issues, they said./.