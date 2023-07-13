PM receives President of International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 12 received President of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) Ivan Petrov, who is visiting Vietnam to attend FIATA’s 2023 Asia-Pacific Regional Annual Meeting, which will take place in the central city of Da Nang from July 13 to 15.



PM Chinh took this occasion to express his gratitude for the federation’s contributions to promoting cooperation between the Vietnamese logistics service business community and their peers worldwide as well as its support for the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA)’s hosting of the FIATA World Congress in Hanoi in 2025.



He proposed FIATA to further assist and closely cooperate with Vietnamese agencies serving the successful organisation of the important event.



The Government leader suggested the federation enhance cooperation with Vietnam, and support the development of the nation’s logistics service strategy until 2035 with a vision to 2045.



He also called for policy consultancy, experiences sharing, international cooperation, investment in major seaports, and assistance in human resources training, technology, management, and planning toward further enhancing Vietnam's competitiveness and the quality of its logistics services in line with digital transformation, green transformation, circular economy, and advanced regional and global standards.



The Government of Vietnam is committed to accompanying domestic and international partners and facilitating economic, investment, trade, and service cooperation activities, including those serving logistics development, the PM affirmed.



Petrov expressed his impression of Hai Phong port city and appreciation for the Vietnamese logistic sector's rapid development. The Vietnamese Government’s visions and goals in this field have similarities with FIATA's vision and the federation wants to strengthen cooperation with and support for Vietnam, he stated.



Assessing Vietnam as a safe and potential investment destination, he believed that the hosting of the FIATA World Congress and the federation's enhanced cooperation with Vietnamese agencies would contribute to the development, digitalisation, and greening of the Southeast Asian country’s logistics sector, helping Vietnam become a larger centre for logistics and intermodal transport./.