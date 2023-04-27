Making news
PM receives leader of Lao Front for National Construction
PM Chinh also believed that under the sound leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), the Lao people will overcome challenges and successfully realise the Resolution adopted by the 11th National Party Congress and the ninth socio-economic development plan.
Vietnam is always determined to stand side by side with and offer all possible support to Laos to overcome current challenges while constantly promoting the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, he said.
According to him, the two sides have regularly exchanged high-level delegations and worked closely together on issues of mutual concern. Since the beginning of this year, the Vietnamese PM has twice visited Laos while President Vo Van Thuong also recently had a successful visit to the neighbouring country from April 10-11.
They successfully held hundreds of activities during the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022 and a number of meaningful cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Both sides are actively materialising a plan to carry out the Vietnam-Laos High-Level Agreement this year.
Khoutphaythoune, for his part, informed the host about the outcomes of his talks with President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien, saying both sides reviewed the implementation of high-level agreements between the two Politburos and Governments and discussed ways to further step up them.
He said he and his entourage will visit several models to learn from Vietnam’s invaluable experience.
Speaking highly of cooperation between the LFNC Central Committee and the VFF Central Committee and the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission, the host suggested the LFNC Central Committee continue working closely with the VFF Central Committee to effectively realise their cooperation agreement for the 2022-2027 period.
They were urged to actively bolster cooperation in front work, human resources training, mass mobilisation, religious and ethnic affairs, and people-to-people exchange while raising public awareness of the glorious tradition of Vietnam-Laos ties, especially among young generations, as well as closely partnering with Cambodia to successfully hold the fifth conference of the front presidents of the three countries in Laos this year.
On the occasion of the Lao traditional New Year festival, the Vietnamese leader wished the Lao guests good health, happiness and success. He also extended his greetings to leaders of the Lao Party and State./.