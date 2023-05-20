PM receives IMF Managing Director, OECD Secretary-General

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has suggested the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continue with policy counselling for the Vietnamese Government regarding economic management and improvement of tools and policies related to fiscal, monetary and financial restructuring.



PM Chinh made the suggestion during a meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Hiroshima city on May 20 on the occasion of his attendance at the expanded Summit of the Group of Seven (G7) countries.



The PM shared with his guest Vietnam's success in various areas, including a stable financial market and an elevated national brand worth 431 billion USD in 2022, with the country achieving the fastest growth worldwide in brand development in the 2020-2022 period. Vietnam also climbed 12 places in the World Happiness Report 2023.



The two sides engaged in frank discussions on issues of mutual interest and raised new concerns amid ongoing global economic challenges.



Georgieva, for her part, spoke highly of Vietnam’s socio-economic management policy and affirmed that she and the IMF strongly support and will partner with Vietnam during its development process.



Meeting Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann, PM Chinh suggested both sides continue promoting cooperation, firstly in preparing for the Ministerial Conference of the OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme.



He sought OECD's support for Vietnam in adapting to new areas that require a new mindset and new approaches in the future, especially in issues such as the global minimum corporate income tax, energy and food security, climate change, knowledge-based economy and circular economy.



The OECD Secretary-General commits to continue cooperating with Vietnam, supporting its recovery and economic development, particularly in areas of Vietnam's interest such as building investment policies aligned with the global minimum corporate income tax, green economy, circular economy. He hoped that Vietnam will join in the Inclusive Forum on Carbon Mitigation Approaches (IFCMA) to contribute to the development of a comprehensive approach to global carbon reduction at the global level./.