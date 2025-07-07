PM puts forth three important proposals at expanded BRICS summit

As an active and responsible member of the international community, Vietnam stands ready to contribute to multilateral mechanisms in order to promote cooperation, enhance connectivity, and address shared challenges towards building a fairer and more sustainable world, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said.

Delivering his remarks at the high-level discussion on “Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic–Financial Issues, and Artificial Intelligence” at the expanded BRICS summit 2025 held in Rio de Janeiro on July 6 (local time), the PM underlined the increasing role and contributions of the Global South in shaping global governance.

The discussion was chaired by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, BRICS 2025 Chair, and gathered 35 leaders and high-level representatives from BRICS members, partner countries, and invited guests, as well as leaders of key international organisations such as the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation (WTO), World Health Organisation (WHO), and major development finance institutions.

Participants highlighted the pressing need to reinforce multilateralism amid current global complexities, accelerate fair and inclusive WTO reforms, promote free trade, and boost the private sector's involvement in the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI). The principle of “AI for all” was widely endorsed as a foundational component of national sustainable development strategies.

Delegates at the high-level discussion on “Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic–Financial Issues, and Artificial Intelligence” at the expanded BRICS summit 2025. (Photo: VNA)

In his remarks, PM Chinh noted that amid rising global uncertainties, declining trust in international institutions, weakened multilateral cooperation, and erosion of respect for international law, countries must promote solidarity, strengthen cooperation, and engage in inclusive dialogue to address shared challenges a global, all-people, comprehensive and inclusive approach.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivers his remarks at the high-level discussion on “Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic–Financial Issues, and Artificial Intelligence” at the expanded BRICS summit 2025. (Photo: VNA)

He put forward three important and practical proposals, calling for a renewed international commitment to multilateralism, equitable development, and sustainable progress.

First, it is necessary for BRICS and Global South nations to take the lead in revitalising multilateral cooperation, persistently engaging in dialogue and collaboration based on the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law. BRICS should actively join efforts to promote the reform of global institutions such as the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank (WB), and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to meet the realities and needs of developing countries while strengthening South-South cooperation, enhancing connectivity, trust building and cooperation between developed and developing nations.

Second, he urged BRICS and Global South countries to pioneer efforts in promoting trade liberalisation while respecting rights and legitimate interests of nations. BRICS and Global South countries need to expand market access, promote supply chain connectivity, mobilise and share resources, assist each other in technology transfer and human resources training for projects in the fields of healthcare, education, digital infrastructure, green transition and climate change adaptation, Chinh said.

Third, the PM stressed the need to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to serve people instead of replacing people. BRICS should work with other multilateral institutions to promote the formulation of a fair, secure, safe and accessible global AI governance system.

He proposed building an AI ecosystem that complies with ethical values, balances innovation and social benefits, and cooperating to develop digital infrastructure, green and high-performance data centres, and investing in high-quality human capital and community-oriented AI programmes, ensuring that everyone can access and benefit from AI advancements.

The Vietnamese government leader affirmed Vietnam will work with the international community to build a fair, inclusive and sustainable global governance system.

His address delivered a strong message about enhancing multilateral cooperation, elevating the role of developing countries in the global governance system, and reaffirmed Vietnam’s active and responsible contributions to global efforts. The speech was warmly welcomed and highly appreciated by participating countries.

The expanded BRICS summit will continue on July 7 (local time) with a plenary session on “Environment, COP30, and Global Health.”./.