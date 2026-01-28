PM praises growing maturity, resilience of Quang Ninh public servants

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (in blue shirt) visits the Quang Ninh Public Administration Service Centre. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 27 visited and offered encouragement to officials and employees at the Quang Ninh Public Administration Service Centre.



PM Chinh expressed his pleasure at returning to the centre after 13 years, since Vietnam’s first public administration service centre model was established in Quang Ninh province. He noted that its staff have become more mature, experienced, confident and knowledgeable.



He acknowledged that citizens and businesses alike have expressed satisfaction with the centre’s services, as administrative procedures can now be handled either online or in person in a swift and efficient manner, without negative practices or so-called “petty corruption.”



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh reviews citizens’ assessments of public service quality. Photo: VNA

PM Chinh emphasised that the ultimate goal of the centre is to serve the people, streamline cumbersome procedures, and reduce costs and travel time for citizens. He stressed that officials must demonstrate a proactive, dedicated, responsible and courteous working attitude. Administrative processes, he said, must be conducted in a transparent and timely manner, strictly adhering to deadlines. In cases where applications cannot be processed, officials must clearly explain the reasons and respond within the prescribed timeframe. He also suggested that the centre arrange personnel to receive applications around the clock in order to better serve the public.



Acknowledging several difficulties and bottlenecks in the centre’s operations, PM Chinh requested Quang Ninh to promptly compile and report unresolved issues related to public service procedures to the relevant ministries and central agencies, so he is able to provide timely direction.



The Government leader also urged provincial leaders to soon consider policies to increase specific allowances for the centre's staff, with a view to preventing negative practices and ensuring stable livelihoods. He encouraged them to continue upholding their spirit of dedication and professionalism, remain worthy of the people’s trust, and contribute meaningfully to the development of Quang Ninh province./.

