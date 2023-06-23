PM Pham Minh Chinh welcomes Cuban Minister of Revolutionary Armed Forces

Welcoming the Cuban minister on his fifth trip to Vietnam, PM Chinh said the visit is highly meaningful as both countries are celebrating the 60th founding anniversary of the Cuban Committee for Solidarity with South Vietnam (September 25, 1963) and 50 years since then leader Fidel Castro’s first visit to Vietnam and arrival in the liberated zone in South Vietnam (September 15, 1973), and that it will help strengthen the two countries’ special traditional friendship, including defence cooperation.



Vietnam always views Cuba as a comrade, a brother, and a traditional friend, Chinh said, affirming that it always keeps in mind the enormous and effective support and assistance from the Party, Government, people, and armed forces of the Caribbean nation for Vietnam's struggle for independence and efforts in national construction and safeguarding.



Vietnam wishes to share the difficulties Cuba is facing and will do its utmost within its capacity to assist the latter, the PM noted, adding Vietnam is ready to share experience in both the fields it has performed well and those it has not. Vietnam always backs the United Nations resolution opposing the embargo on Cuba, he said.



The host leader expressed his belief that under the clear-sighted leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba, led by Miguel Diaz-Canel, the Cuban people will definitely overcome difficulties, sustain political and social stability, and gain even greater victories.



PM Chinh highly valued the close multi-faceted cooperation between the Cuban Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, and also applauded the outcomes of the talks between the two ministers.



The Vietnamese Government has been creating favourable conditions for bilateral defence relations to continue developing and become a pillar and an example in the two countries’ cooperation, he went on.



For his part, Minister Alvaro Lopez Miera stated that his country has always been treasuring and nurturing the time-tested and special friendship with Vietnam as late leader Fidel Castro used to said: “For Vietnam, Cuba is ready to shed its blood.”



He appreciated Vietnam’s support and assistance for Cuba’s national defence and construction, including the advocacy for the UN resolution opposing the embargo on Cuba and its help with agricultural development.



The visiting official also appreciated the contributions by Vietnamese businesses which he said have helped foster bilateral economic and trade links.



He pledged coordination with the Defence Ministry and relevant ministries and sectors of Vietnam to fruitfully implement the issues both sides agreed on as well as the directions of Vietnamese and Cuban Party and State leaders./.