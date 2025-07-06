PM Pham Minh Chinh visits Vasco da Gama Football Club

PM Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse Le Thi Bich Tran visit the traditional room of the Vasco da Gama Football Club. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse visited the Vasco da Gama Football Club in Rio de Janeiro on July 5 afternoon (local time) within the framework of their trip to Brazil to attend the expanded BRICS summit and bilateral activities.

Luis Fernandes, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, who is a member of the advisory committee of Vasco da Gama, accompanied PM Chinh and his spouse to visit the traditional room, as well as the Estádio São Januário Stadium - the main stadium of the club, which can accommodate 25,000 spectators.

PM Chinh expressed his admiration for the long history of formation, development, and great achievements of Vasco da Gama. After more than 100 years of development (founded in 1898), named after Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama, and originally a rowing club, Vasco da Gama has developed more sports such as basketball, swimming, especially football.

Vasco da Gama is one of the most successful clubs in Brazil and South America, with 65 titles in its history of development, including four Brazilian championships, one Brazilian national cup, more than 20 titles at the Campeonato Carioca tournament. In the international arena, Vasco da Gama won the World Cup Libertadores da América, the title of the South American Club Championship, and runner-up of the World Cup. Vasco da Gama is home to many world-famous players such as Roberto Dinamite, Edmundo, Romário, Juninho Pernambucano, Bebeto, and Mauro Galvão.

According to the PM, Vasco da Gama is the beloved club of Brazilian President Lula da Silva. It has been, is and continues to be an indispensable part of the lives of not only the Rio de Janeiro community but also the global fan community. The Estádio São Januário Stadium is not only the venue for top-notch football matches but also the venue for many major political and cultural events in Brazil.

Vasco da Gama is not only famous for football but also a symbol of anti-racism and multiculturalism, with the philosophy of people's football. Football is not only for the rich but football is for everyone, broadly speaking, everyone has equal access to all sports.

PM Chinh said that the football philosophy is also the philosophy and cultural identity of Brazil and is very close to the Vietnamese culture, which is to always attack, fight with all one's heart, devote oneself, with all one's intelligence, sophistication, and passion. Equal competition and winning are necessary, but not everything, but must show dedication, enjoyment and sharing, he said.