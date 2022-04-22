PM Pham Minh Chinh to visit US, attend ASEAN-US Special Summit

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a Vietnamese high-level delegation to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit and pay a visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang told reporters during a routine press conference on April 21.



The ASEAN-US Special Summit will take place in Washington D.C from May 12 - 13 in celebration of the 45th anniversary of bilateral dialogue relations.



PM Chinh will also take the occasion to meet with UN officials, Hang said, noting that Vietnam is actively preparing for the PM’s trip to the US.



The preparation for the summit is going in line with ASEAN procedures, she continued, and at the moment, both parties are making very active arrangements for this major event.



Both ASEAN and the US are looking forward to the success of the summit, she added.



The spokesperson also held that since Vietnam and the US established diplomatic ties 27 years ago, the two countries have come a long way on the basis of a win-win partnership and mutual respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions.



“On such a basis, we want and stand ready to work with President Joe Biden’s administration to further promote deeper, more effective and sustainable relations for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world,” she stated./