PM Pham Minh Chinh to attend UN Ocean Conference, visit Estonia, Sweden

PM Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-level delegation of Vietnam will attend the third United Nations Ocean Conference in France and pay official visits to Estonia and Sweden from June 5-14, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' communique issued on June 2.

The trip is made at the invitation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of Frannce Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal, and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson.

During his stay in France, Prime Minister Chinh will conduct bilateral activities. The 3rd UN Ocean Conference aims to support the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14 on the conserve and sustainable use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development./.