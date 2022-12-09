Making news
PM Pham Minh Chinh starts official visit to Luxembourg
PM Chinh and the delegation were welcomed at the airport by Luxembourg Ambassador to Vietnam Patrich Hammer, Chief of Protocol of the Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs Olivier Baldauff, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Luxembourg Nguyen Van Thao, among others.
During the trip, PM Chinh is scheduled to have talks with his counterpart Bettel, meet with the speaker of the parliament and the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, visit some economic establishments, attend a business forum between the two countries, and meet with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the European country.
The official visit takes place at a time when the bilateral relations are flourishing, especially in investment and development.
Having invested 2.6 billion USD in Vietnam, Luxembourg is the third largest EU investor in the Southeast Asian nation and also one of the EU countries that have ratified the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) early. It views Vietnam as one of the priority partners in development assistance, with total aid reaching 129 million EUR (136.4 million USD).
PM Chinh's trip is expected to further intensify the friendship and cooperation with Luxembourg and expand cooperation in the fields where each country has strengths and Vietnam has demand such as pharmaceutical technology and logistics./.