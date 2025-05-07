PM Pham Minh Chinh receives ITLOS President Tomas Heidar

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and ITLOS President Tomas Heidar (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of strictly respecting and complying with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and peacefully settling all differences and disputes, including those related to maritime issues.

PM Chinh made the statement at a reception in Hanoi on May 6 for Tomas Heidar, President of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), who is in Vietnam to attend the regional workshop on the ITLOS’s role in resolving disputes related to the Law of the Sea, co-hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ITLOS on May 5–6 in the capital city from May 5-6.

He stressed the critical importance of the sea to Vietnam, particularly as the country pursues its strategic goal of becoming a strong coastal country with sustainable development, prosperity, security, and safety as outlined in the Party Central Committee’s Resolution on the strategy for sustainable development of Vietnam's marine economy. He affirmed that the sea is the most important space for Vietnam's survival, livelihood, and development.

Describing the UNCLOS 1982 as the “constitution of the oceans,” the PM underscored its role as the legal foundation for all maritime activities, fostering order, peace, stability, and sustainable development in regions like the East Sea.

In his view, ITLOS acts as a level playing field where all member states, large or small, can present their legal views on maritime matters and safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.

The PM commended ITLOS for its training programmes and events that enhance understanding of international maritime law, noting that the Hanoi workshop marked a significant milestone in Vietnam-ITLOS relations.

He proposed ITLOS continue assisting Vietnam in training and capacity-building efforts to develop a contingent of legal experts well-versed in international law, including the law of the sea. This, he stressed, is crucial to enable Vietnamese legal professionals to operate in international legal institutions and multilateral mechanisms.

The PM also acknowledged ITLOS’s recruitment of Vietnamese nationals, and announced that Vietnam has nominated a qualified candidate for the position of ITLOS Judge for the 2026–2035 term.

Heidar, in turn, praised Vietnam as an ideal host for the workshop, citing its active role in the Third United Nations Conference on the Law of the Sea and its early signing and ratification of the UNCLOS.

According to the ITLOS President, Vietnam already ratified the Agreement relating to the Implementation of Part XI (2006) and the UN Fish Stocks Agreement (2018). The country is also among the first to sign the Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement).

Heidar expressed gratitude for Vietnam’s strong support for ITLOS, including its contributions to advisory proceedings on climate change and the nomination of a highly qualified Vietnamese candidate for the 2026–2035 ITLOS judge position.

The Hanoi workshop brought together seven ITLOS representatives and over 70 legal experts from 15 Asian countries. It featured three sessions on UNCLOS dispute settlement procedures, ITLOS’s role, and landmark cases, concluding with a roundtable discussion among delegates./.