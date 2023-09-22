At a brief meeting with NYSE Vice Chairman John Tuttle before the ceremony, PM Chinh expressed his impression at the NYSE capitalisation scale at 40 trillion USD.



He asked the NYSE will help spread information on the favourable business and investment environment of Vietnam to investors, while encouraging companies to invest in Vietnam and supporting the connections between the Vietnam stock market with NYSE and other world leading stock exchanges in the context of the sound political relations between Vietnam and the US, especially after the elevation of the ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.



Vietnam also hopes to receive technical support and assistance in personnel training in this field, he stated.



New York is home to two stock exchanges, the NYSE and the NASDAQ which is specialised for high-tech and IT stocks.



The market capitalisation of NYSE and NASDAQ is larger than all other stock exchanges in the world. As of January 2023, the capitalisation value of companies listed on US stock exchanges accounted for 42% of the global total.



The opening and closing of a trading session at the NYSE begin with a bell sound. In May 2022, PM Chinh also rang the bell to close a trading session at the NYSE during his working trip to the US./.