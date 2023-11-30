PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly

Speaker Kurtulmus highly appreciated the historical significance of PM Chinh's official visit, especially at a time when Vietnam and Türkiye are celebrating the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations.



Congratulating Vietnam on its achievements in socio-economic development, the Speaker noted with satisfaction the two countries’ active cooperation as well as potential for collaboration in the economy, trade, science-technology and defence industry.



PM Chinh, for his part, expressed his joy with the development in the two countries’ ties in recent times, affirming that Vietnam wishes to consolidate and strengthen comprehensive cooperation with Türkiye on all channels of the Party, Government, National Assembly and people-to-people exchange, thereby contributing to deepening the relations between the two nations.



Also at the meeting, the two sides discussed and agreed on numerous measures to enhance the effectiveness of cooperation between the two countries and parliaments in particular, including all-level delegation exchanges and education-training, especially in language, to improve mutual understanding between the two peoples.



The PM took the occasion to convey the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to invite Speaker Kurtulmus to visit Vietnam. The Speaker accepted the invitation with pleasure and expressed his wish to pay the visit in 2024.



Regarding parliamentary cooperation, the two sides agreed to increase contact and exchanges between the two national assemblies’ committees, friendship parliamentarians’ groups and young parliamentarians’ groups to share experience in law-making, monitoring and decision-making on important issues of the country.



They also concurred to strengthen and support each other at multilateral parliamentary forums such as Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), promote the two governments to effectively implement bilateral commitments and agreements



Both sides also discussed regional and international issues of common concern. PM Chinh shared Vietnam’s stance on the settlement of conflicts by peaceful measures through dialogue./.