PM Pham Minh Chinh meets Vietnamese community in Romania

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse met with staff members of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives from the Vietnamese community in Romania in Bucharest on January 20 (local time), as part of his official visit to the European country.



The Vietnamese community in Romania numbers more than 600. They are united and help each other to stable their lives and look towards the homeland, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Romania Do Duc Thanh.



The embassy and the community always pay attention to educate the young generation and work to maintain the teaching and learning of Vietnamese language, he added.



During the meeting, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh conveyed the greetings of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to the Vietnamese community in Romania in particular and Europe in general.



He recalled major milestones in Vietnam – Romania relations, including the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1950, the visit of President Ho Chi Minh to Romania in 1957, as well as Romania’s provision of 300,000 doses of vaccines and medical equipment to Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The PM affirmed the Party and State's attention to the Vietnamese community abroad, saying that in 2023 and early 2024, a number of policies regarding overseas Vietnamese have been concretised in laws.



The Party and State pay attention to creating conditions for overseas Vietnamese to preserve and promote cultural identity as well as the teaching and learning of Vietnamese language, he said.



The PM briefed the participants on Vietnam’s socio-economic situation, affirming the important and positive contributions of the Vietnamese community abroad to the country's achievements.



He asked the Vietnamese Embassy in Romania to continue to carry out its work on overseas Vietnamese affairs.



He called on Vietnamese in Romania to continue to promote the image of Vietnam and its people, contribute to the traditional friendship between the two countries, to build a united and strong community, and make practical contributions to Vietnam’s national construction and development./.