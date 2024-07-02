PM Pham Minh Chinh meets former RoK National Assembly Speaker

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Kim Jin-pyo, chairperson of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s global innovation research association and former Speaker of the country’s National Assembly, in Seoul on July 2.



At the meeting, PM Chinh expressed his appreciation and gratitude for Kim’s contributions to the relationship between the two countries in various positions, particularly to legislative ties. He also acknowledged Kim's support for Vietnam in health care, especially regarding the construction of the Hue Central Hospital’s second facility.



Expressing his belief in the further enhanced bilateral relations in the time to come, the former NA Speaker commended the Vietnamese Government’s decisive and effective governance and the strong development of Vietnam's economy, with its 2024 GDP growth rate forecast to reach 6% - the highest in the region.



He proposed several collaboration projects and plans between his association and other Korean institutions and Vietnam. They cover the expansion of the Hue Central Hospital, the establishment of a healthcare training centre in the Southeast Asian nation’s central region, Korean language and vocational training for Vietnamese youth, particularly in nursing, and sharing of experience in applying artificial intelligence in education, among others.



PM Chinh expressed his hope that the association and the Vietnam National Innovation Centre will increase their collaboration, foster practical and effective exchanges, and engage in each other's innovation ecosystems.



The leader said he looks forward to meeting Kim again in Vietnam to review and further implement their discussed projects, thereby enhancing the nations’ friendship.



Kim visited Vietnam in January 2023 as the RoK's top legislator, during which he attended the inauguration of the Vietnam-Korea Institute of Science and Technology (VKIST)./.