Making news
PM Pham Minh Chinh meets Cambodian Senate President
During the meeting, the Vietnamese PM congratulated Cambodia over the successful organization of the commune elections in June this year, and the country’s important achievements.
He expressed a belief that under the reign of King Norodom Sihamoni and the leadership of the Senate, National Assembly and Royal Government, Cambodia will continue to reap new achievements in the cause of national construction and development as well as unceasingly enhance the country’s position in the region and international arena.
For his part, the Cambodian Senate leader said the visit of PM Chinh not only contributes to strengthening the neighbourly friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Cambodia and Vietnam but also demonstrates Vietnam’s strong support of Cambodia as Chair of ASEAN in 2022.
He recalled his successful visit to Vietnam last October and said he believes under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam headed by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam will realise the goal of becoming a high-income developed country by 2045.
The two leaders valued the maintenance of regular contact and exchanges at high level across all channels between the two countries, and the coordination in organising significant activities during the Vietnam-Cambodia, Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Year 2022 to mark the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship. They also appreciated the effective operation of bilateral cooperative mechanisms and good coordination of the two countries at international, regional and sub-regional frameworks, including multilateral parliamentary forums.
PM Chinh asked the Cambodian Senate to continue support the promotion of the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, and pay attention to assisting Cambodian of Vietnamese origin in stabilising their lives and integrating into the host society.
He also proposed that the Senate help create a legal framework for Vietnamese firms’ long-term investment and business in Cambodia for the practical interests of the people of both countries./.