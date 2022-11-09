PM Pham Minh Chinh meets Cambodian NA president

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with President of Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin on November 8 in Phnom Penh, during which they agreed to continue making efforts to deepen the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and long-term sustainable comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia, for the sake of their people.



The Cambodian NA president warmly welcomed the Vietnamese PM’s visit, emphasizing that the visit not only contributes to strengthening the neighbourly friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Cambodia and Vietnam but also demonstrates Vietnam’s strong support of Cambodia as Chair of ASEAN and ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2022.



He congratulated the Government and people of Vietnam, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam led by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, for the great achievements in socio-economic development and international integration, adding that he believes that Vietnam will soon become an industrialised country in the near future.



Heng Samrin welcomed the results of talks between the two Prime Ministers and the signing of 11 cooperation documents on this occasion. He also highly appreciated the cooperation between the two Governments in the fields of politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, investment, education and training, culture, health, and especially in land border demarcation.



For his part, PM Chinh congratulated Cambodia for its important achievements, stressing that the successful organisation of the commune elections in June this year, which he said is the prerequisite for the country to well organise the election of the 7th National Assembly in 2023, contributing to maintaining stability and creating a new impetus for Cambodia's development.

The Vietnamese government leader said big room remains for Vietnam and Cambodia to expand their cooperation, and asked the Cambodian National Assembly and President Heng Samrin to continue to support the promotion of economic cooperation in commensurate with the potential and good relations between the two countries./.