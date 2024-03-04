Making news
PM Pham Minh Chinh leaves Hanoi for ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, official visits to Australia, New Zealand
The trip is made at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minsiter of New Zealand Christopher Luxon.
The ASEAN-Australia Special Summit is an opportunity for the two sides to review the two sides’ relations over the past 50 years and discuss measures to promote the substantive, effective development of relations, in line with the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2021.
Also during the working trip, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will pay official visits to Australia and New Zealand. This is the first official visit of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to Australia and New Zealand in his new position, and the Prime Minister’s first tour of the two countries after more than seven years.
The visit is expected to contribute to strengthening political trust, deepening multi-faceted cooperation, and boosting ties between Vietnam - Australia and Vietnam - New Zealand in all fields, such as politics, diplomacy, security, defence, economy, trade, investment, ODA, education - training, culture - tourism, and labour.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's working visits to Australia and New Zealand continue to actively implement the foreign policy of the 13th Party Congress, Conclusion 59-KL/TW of the Politburo on Vietnam’s orientation to participate in ASEAN until 2030, and Directive 25-CT/TW of the Secretariat on promoting and elevating multilateral diplomacy until 2030./.