PM Pham Minh Chinh departs for working trip to Kuwait, Algeria, South Africa

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, left Hanoi on November 16 for official visits to Kuwait and Algeria, and attendance at the G20 Summit along with bilateral engagements in South Africa.



The trip, from November 16 – 24, is made at the invitations of PM Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al Sabah of Kuwait, PM Sifi Ghrieb of Algeria, and President of South Africa and G20 Chair for 2025 Cyril Ramaphosa.



PM Chinh’s participation in the G20 Summit reflects Vietnam’s high regard for cooperation with G20 members and international partners. It also underscores the country’s growing role, stature and international standing, as well as its increasingly active and responsible contributions to multilateral conferences and forums.



At the same time, the trip demonstrates Vietnam’s consistent policy of valuing its relations with Middle Eastern and African countries, including South Africa, Kuwait, and Algeria.



The trip aims to strengthen political trust, further deepen friendship, and promote multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and South Africa, Kuwait, and Algeria in particular, and with countries in the Middle East and Africa in general.



Through this trip, Vietnam wishes to advance and create new momentum for its bilateral relations with the three countries, toward new heights. A key focus is to promote the signing of agreements that will create a legal framework for bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and other areas of strength, while strengthening collaboration at international organisations and multilateral forums.



PM Chinh’s tour of these three countries continues implementing foreign policy set at the 13th National Party Congress, as well as the Politburo’s Resolutions No. 34-NQ/TW and No. 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new context, and the Secretariat’s Conclusion No. 125-KL/TW dated February 14, 2025, on promoting and enhancing and elevating multilateral diplomacy until 2030./.