PM Pham Minh Chinh attends opening plenary of WEF Tianjin 2025

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (2nd from left, front line) at the opening plenary of the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, held in Tianjin on June 25. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the opening plenary of the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, held on June 25 in Tianjin, China.



The Vietnamese leader was joined by five other heads of state and government at the plenary, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Singaporean PM Lawrence Wong, Senegalese PM Ousmane Sonko, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, and Kyrgyz PM Adylbek Kasymaliev.



Hosting the event, Chinese Premier Li underscored its significance in promoting multilateralism, global trade and investment, and the spirit of entrepreneurship amid fundamental shifts in the global economic landscape.



Under the theme “Entrepreneurship for a New Era,” the annual meeting brings together more than 1,700 delegates, including high-ranking leaders, officials from ministries and agencies, representatives of international organisations, experts, scholars, and business leaders from nearly 100 countries.



Participants in the opening plenary (Photo: VNA)

During the conference, PM Chinh is scheduled to speak at several key panel discussions and serve as a special guest at a policy dialogue themed “Vietnam’s New Era: From Vision to Action.” This marks the third consecutive time the Vietnamese Government leader has been invited to attend the WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions.



Taking place from June 24 to 26, the event features over 120 sessions focused on dialogue and collaboration. Discussions will centre around five core themes of deciphering the global economy; China’s outlook; industrial transformation; investing in people and the planet; and new energy and materials./.