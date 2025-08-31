PM Pham Minh Chinh arrives in Tianjin, beginning working trip to attend SCO Summit

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrives at Tianjin Binhai International Airport, beginning his working trip to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 and have activities in China. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a delegation of Vietnam arrived at Tianjin Binhai International Airport at 00:00 on August 31 (local time), beginning their working trip to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 and have activities in China.



PM Chinh and the Vietnamese delegation were welcomed at the airport by Chinese Minister of Transport Liu Wei; Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Tianjin Municipal People's Congress Yu Yunlin; Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh; officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in China.



Attending the SCO Summit 2025 as a guest of the host country, PM Chinh is scheduled to deliver an important speech at the expanded session of the summit to share Vietnam's achievements and orientations for socio-economic development, and express the country's viewpoints and wishes to promote cooperation for the goal of rapid and sustainable development.

Within the framework of the SCO Summit 2025, the PM will have bilateral meetings with leaders of countries, international organisations, and large business groups to promote specific areas of cooperation, especially mobilising resources to serve the country's development goals.



In bilateral activities with China, in the year marking the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the "Vietnam - China Humanitarian Exchange Year 2025", PM Chinh will meet with senior Chinese leaders to maintain high-level strategic exchanges, enhance political trust, concretise and effectively implement high-level common perceptions, especially agreements during mutual visits between the two Party General Secretaries.



The PM is also expected to meet with leaders, ministries, sectors and enterprises of China to promote substantive cooperation between Vietnam and China, especially in strategic cooperation areas such as strategic infrastructure, trade, investment, science and technology, education and training, green transition, digital transformation, security, culture, and tourism./.