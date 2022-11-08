PM Pham Minh Chinh arrives in Phnom Penh, starting official trip to Cambodia

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Phnom Penh on November 8 morning, starting an official visit to Cambodia at the invitation of his counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen. Officials welcoming the PM and the delegation at the airport included Cambodian Minister of Tourism Thong Khon, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Soeung Rathchavy, Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang.



Cambodian PM Samdech Techo Hun Sen chaired an official welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese leader and his entourage at the Peace Palace in the capital city. The two PMs held talks after that.



Prior to the welcome ceremony, PM Chinh laid wreaths at the Independence Monument, the Statue of King Father Norodom Sihanouk, and the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh.



Aside from the talks with the Cambodian PM, the Vietnamese leader is set to make a courtesy call on King Norodom Sihamoni, and meet with President of the Senate Say Chhum and President of the National Assembly Heng Samrin.



He will also join PM Hun Sen in a Vietnam - Cambodia investment and trade promotion forum, visit some joint socio-economic establishments of the two countries, and meet with representatives of the Vietnamese community there.



This is the first official visit to Cambodia by PM Chinh. The trip, held in the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2022, is expected to contribute to promoting the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation between the two countries./.