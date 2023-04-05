PM Pham Minh Chinh arrives in Laos for 4th MRC Summit

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking Government delegation of Vietnam arrived in Vientiane on April 4 evening to attend the fourth Mekong River Commission (MRC) Summit slated for the next day.

His attendance is made at the invitation of Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone.



PM Chinh is scheduled to deliver an important speech at the summit’s plenary session.



Besides, he will hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with officials from MRC member states.



The summit, themed “'Innovation and Cooperation for a Water Secure and Sustainable Mekong”, will be attended by the Prime Ministers of the MRC member countries – Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam, and representatives of the MRC’s dialogue partners – China and Myanmar, its 12 development partners, and international organisations within and outside the Mekong region.



PM Chinh’s attendance at the summit demonstrates Vietnam’s political commitment and role to the MRC’s activities. The country has actively participated in MRC’s activities at all levels and forums across all fields./.

