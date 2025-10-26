PM Pham Minh Chinh arrives in Kuala Lumpur for 47th ASEAN Summit

Malaysian Minister of Education Fadhlina Sidek and Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Dato’ Tan Yang Thai welcome Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the airport. (Photo: VNA)

A special plane carrying Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation and United Nations Secretary-Gerneral António Guterres arrived in Kuala Lumpur in the early hours of October 26 (local time) to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit and related meetings from October 25–28, at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.



Malaysian Minister of Education Fadhlina Sidek, Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Dato’ Tan Yang Thai, the Director-General of the Protocol Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives from the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Office, Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Dinh Ngoc Linh, embassy staff, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Malaysia welcomed the Prime Minister and the Vietnamese delegation at the airport.



During his three-day stay in Kuala Lumpur, PM Chinh is scheduled to attend and deliver remarks at sessions of the 47th ASEAN Summit; take part in the ASEAN Awards Ceremony and the signing ceremony of the Declaration on Timor-Leste’s Admission to ASEAN. He will also join ASEAN summits with the United States, China, India, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United Nations.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrives in Kuala Lumpur, beginning a three-day working trip to Malaysia to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit and related meetings from October 25–28. (Photo: VNA)





He will co-chair the 13th Mekong–Japan Summit, and attend several other high-level events, such as the 3rd Asian Zero Emission Community Leaders’ Meeting, the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit, the 28th ASEAN+3 Summit, the 19th East Asia Summit (EAS), and the 5th RCEP Summit.

On the sidelines of the meetings, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is scheduled to hold bilateral engagements with leaders of other countries and international organisations, along with several important activities.



At the 47th ASEAN Summit, the Vietnamese leader and other ASEAN leaders will review the bloc’s cooperation achievements in 2025 under the theme “Inclusive and Sustainable Growth,” and discuss future directions for building the ASEAN Community, especially on the basis of building a roadmap and prioritising the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and strategic plans on the political-security, economic, socio-cultural pillars and connectivity. The leaders will work to strengthen ASEAN-led mechanisms, enhance the bloc’s external relations, reinforce ASEAN’s central role and discuss international and regional of shared concerns. A highlight of the summit will be the signing of the Declaration on the Admission of Timor-Leste as the 11th member of ASEAN.



At the ASEAN summits with partners, leaders will review and chart the course for advancing cooperation between ASEAN and its partners, particularly in trade, investment, market diversification, supply chain resilience, science and technology, innovation, climate change response, public health, and disaster management, while exchanging views on regional and global developments.



Through these meetings, Vietnam will continue to demonstrate its active participation and responsible contributions to the success of the meetings, maintain the unity and consensus within the bloc, promote common issues, especially maintaining regional peace and stability, diversify relations and markets, enhance regional connectivity, while standing ready to support and advance initiatives of countries and partners which are in line with the interests of Vietnam and ASEAN, as well as peace, security, and development in the region and the world./.