PM Pham Minh Chinh affirms pride in overseas Vietnamese community

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (7th from right), his spouse and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse on January 19 afternoon (local time) visited the family of Hoang Dinh Thang, an outstanding overseas Vietnamese, who is a member of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee's Presidium, President of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Europe and Honorary President of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in the Czech Republic.

PM Chinh, who is on an official visit to the Czech Republic, expressed his pride and congratulated Thang's family as well as many overseas Vietnamese families in the Czech Republic in particular and in European countries and the world in general, on leading a happy and successful life, well integrating and affirming themselves in the host countries. He praised Thang for his support to the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic to integrate with the host country and build a continuously growing Vietnamese union in the Czech Republic.

The PM requested that, with his knowledge and experience, Thang continue to support the community, especially young people and new immigrants, in terms of legal knowledge, culture, life experience, and experience in business; and assist to have more Vietnamese people go to the Czech Republic in particular and European countries in general to study, work and do business. At the same time, PM Chinh also asked Thang to look towards the homeland and contribute to consolidating and building the great solidarity bloc of the entire Vietnamese people and cultivating the good traditional relations between Vietnam and the Czech Republic.

As the Lunar New Year (Tet) is approaching, PM Chinh wished Thang's family and Vietnamese people abroad a new year of health, happiness, success, peace, and prosperity; and join the whole country to enter a new era - the era of the nation’s rise.

Thang sincerely thank leaders of the Party and State, and PM Chinh for their care, support and recognition for compatriots abroad and himself. He promised to continue making every effort to gather and consolidate community solidarity, build a strong Vietnamese community abroad and contribute to building the homeland.

In the morning of the same day, PM Chinh and his spouse, along with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, visited the Prague National Museum, one of the most important cultural and historical symbols of the Czech Republic.

Expressing his impression of the museum, the pride of the Czech Republic, a symbol of Czech culture, history, art and architecture, as well as his admiration for the rich history and culture of the Czech Republic, PM Chinh assessed that the museum has an important role in preserving and developing cultural and scientific values, and conveying the message about the connection between the past, present and future.

The Vietnamese leader believed that the Czech Republic will continue to promote its cultural traditions, history, and past development achievements and continuously develop strongly. He proposed the Czech side to continue to cooperate closely and effectively with Vietnam for mutual development, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and rapid, sustainable, comprehensive and inclusive development in the new era./.