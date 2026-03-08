PM pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, martyrs contributing to Dien Bien Phu Victory

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offers incense in memory of fallen soldiers at the Dien Bien Phu Battlefield Martyrs' Temple. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 8 morning offered incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh, heroes and martyrs at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial House within E2 Hill historical site, the Dien Bien Phu Battlefield Martyrs' Temple, and the A1 Martyrs' Cemetery, as part of his working visit to Dien Bien province and in the lead up to the 72nd anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2026).



At the Ho Chi Minh Memorial House within the E2 Hill historical site, PM Chinh and the delegation laid flowers and offered incense to commemorate and express their boundless gratitude to great President Ho Chi Minh – a national hero and a great man of culture - who dedicated his whole life to the country and the people. In particular, President Ho Chi Minh played a decisive role, serving as the soul that enabled the entire Party, army, and people to achieve the historic victory at Dien Bien Phu in 1954.



Before his sacred spirit, the PM and the delegation pledged to live, fight, study, and work in line with the thought, morality, and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh, well fulfilling their assigned tasks; to be determined to contribute to building a Vietnam that is increasingly prosperous, civilised, thriving, and happy, where the people are increasingly happy and well-off.



PM Chinh and the delegation then offered incense and flowers, expressing their profound respect and boundless gratitude, commemorating and paying tribute to the heroic martyrs at the Dien Bien Phu Martyrs' Temple and visiting the A1 Martyrs' Cemetery.



With courage and a heroic spirit of sacrifice in the resistance war against the French colonialists, especially during the 56 days and nights of "digging tunnels in the mountains, sleeping in bunkers, enduring torrential rain and meager rations, blood mixed with mud, unwavering courage, and unyielding determination," the heroes, martyrs, and soldiers of Dien Bien Phu, together with the entire Party, army, and people, achieved the victory that "shook the world and resonated across five continents" - "a glorious golden milestone" in the history of the nation.



The memorial to the martyrs at the Dien Bien Phu battlefield is built in F Hill relic site, located immediately to the east of A1 Hill, which played a crucial role in controlling and launching attacks on A1 Hill by the Vietnamese army, where many soldiers sacrificed their lives.



The A1 Martyrs' Cemetery, located approximately 100 metres south of the A1 Hill historical site, is the resting place of 644 soldiers who bravely fought and sacrificed their lives in the historic Dien Bien Phu campaign in 1954.



In a solemn, sacred, and deeply moving atmosphere, PM Chinh and members of the delegation respectfully bowed before the spirit of General Vo Nguyen Giap and the heroes and martyrs who bravely fought and sacrificed their lives on the heroic land of Dien Bien Phu.



The delegation prayed that the spirit of the heroes, martyrs, and compatriots who sacrificed their lives on the Dien Bien Phu battlefield would rest in eternal peace, and that they would bless and protect the nation, ensuring peace and prosperity for the people, and that Vietnam would endure and thrive./.