PM outlines key objectives in legal document review

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who heads the Steering Committee for reviewing and untangling knots in the legal document system, affirmed three objectives in legal review while chairing the committee's sixth meeting in Hanoi on September 20.



He underlined that the first target is to make an institutional reform by shifting from an administrative management state to a developmental and service-oriented state, creating a more enabling environment for people and businesses.



The review needs to focus carefully considering decentralisation and accountability, clarifying delegation of authority, allocating resources accordingly, improving oversight mechanisms, and cutting unnecessary administrative procedures.



It should promote local governance reform by simplifying procedures and strengthening the two-tier local government system to better serve citizens and enterprises, he said.



At the session, members discussed the implementation of previous conclusions, the review of legal documents affected by administrative restructuring, and urgent draft laws to be submitted to the National Assembly’s upcoming 10th session.



Reports also covered the follow-up to General Secretary To Lam’s August 8 conclusion on reviewing 834 genuine legal obstacles and responding publicly to 1,237 issues that ministries had agreed were not caused by laws or regulations.



PM Chinh praised the Ministry of Justice, the Government Office and relevant ministries for their thorough preparations, constructive input, and sense of responsibility. He reiterated that the Party, the Politburo and the General Secretary attach great importance to perfecting the legal system as a foundation for sustainable development.



He instructed ministries and agencies to strictly follow the Steering Committee’s plan, implement General Secretary To Lam’s conclusions, and ensure timely, transparent handling of identified issues. Official responses must be published on ministry portals and the national legal database, he said.



The Government leader also underscored the need to utilise special mechanisms under Resolution 206/2025 of the National Assembly when necessary to promptly resolve bottlenecks, while preparing new laws and amendments for inclusion in the 2025–2026 legislative agenda.



By March 2027, all legal documents affected by state apparatus restructuring must be fully revised, replaced or abolished.



PM Chinh also set deadlines for the completion of legal review plans in specific areas and their implementation.



Deputy PM Le Thanh Long, Standing Vice Chair of the Committee, will continue to oversee implementation.



Minister concluded by urging close coordination with the National Assembly, continuous consultation with experts and stakeholders, and selective learning from international practices suited to Vietnam’s conditions. meeting the country’s development demands./.