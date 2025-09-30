PM orders urgent relief efforts as Typhoon Bualoi ravages across north-central, northern Vietnam

Houses in Hoang Giang commune of Thanh Hoa province are damaged by Typhoon Bualoi. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed an official dispatch, calling for immediate relief operations to help people overcome the devastation brought by Typhoon Bualoi and subsequent floods.



The typhoon made landfall with maximum sustained winds reaching Levels 10–11, with gusts up to Levels 13–14, unleashing destruction across a vast swath of north-central and northern Vietnam.



As of 11pm on September 29, the typhoon killed 19 people and left 13 missing, eight losing contact, and 88 injured. More than 105,000 houses had their roofs damaged or torn off, including nearly 79,000 in Ha Tinh and 20,000 in Nghe An, nearly 3,400 houses were flooded, and over 2,700 others isolated. Over 9,400 hectares of rice and others crops and 1,700 hectares of aquaculture were inundated, while many transport, irrigation, and economic facilities suffered severe destruction, according to a preliminary report from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.



PM Chinh extended his deepest condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families and the Party organisations, administrations, and residents enduring the losses and difficulties caused by the disasters.



Trees fall on a flooded street in Cua Lo ward of Nghe An province after Typhoon Bualoi. (Photo: VNA)

He ordered the chairpersons of the People's Committees of Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Hung Yen, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Hue, Phu Tho, Son La, Lao Cai, Da Nang, Lang Son, Cao Bang, and Thai Nguyen to mobilise forces and vehicles to access isolated areas as soon as possible, repair damaged houses, arrange shelters for affected residents, and provide them with essential supplies.



He highlighted that schools and hospitals devastated by the storm must be repaired before October 5 to ensure uninterrupted access to education and health care.



Localities were urged to make an assessment of damage and disburse funds to support typhoon-hit households, particularly impoverished ones, vulnerable groups, and policy beneficiary families. Any city or province unable to meet funding needs must submit reports to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Finance before 3pm on September 30. All support payments to affected residents must be completed by October 5, 2025.



The Minister of Agriculture and Environment was tasked with instructing localities to carry out production recovery measures and reporting the results to the Prime Minister before October 5.



The Minister of Finance was required to coordinate with relevant agencies to process local requests for disaster relief funding in accordance with legal regulations, and report to the Prime Minister on October 1.



Other competent ministries, agencies, and units must proactively deliver relief as quick as possible and submit daily reports by 3pm to the Prime Minister.



Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha is in charge of directing ministries, sectors, and localities in implementing post-typhoon response and recovery measures./.