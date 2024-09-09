PM orders urgent efforts to respond to bridge collapse incident, flooding, landsides in northern localities

Phong Chau bridge in the northern province of Phu Tho collapses on September 9 morning (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 9 signed a dispatch asking urgent measures to settle the collapse of Phong Chau bridge in the northern province of Phu Tho, as well as efforts to respond to and overcome consequences of flooding, landslides in the northern mountainous and midland region.



In the document, the PM noted that due to effects of Yagi, the third storm arising in the East Sea so far, torrential rains with rainfall of 200-350mm or even 400-500mm have caused high water level in Thao and Luc Nam rivers, leading to localised flooding and landslides in many places, especially in Hoa Binh and Lao Cai.



The typhoon, heavy rains and flooding have left 26 people killed and missing, while injuring 247 others and destroyed many houses and infrastructure works.



Especially, Phong Chau Bridge, spanning the Hong River and connecting Lam Thao district with Tam Nong district in Phu Tho province, was partially swept away by floodwaters on September 9 morning, according to the provincial People's Committee.



The PM expressed his sympathies to families of the victims and those affected by the natural disasters.



PM Chinh asked Deputy PM Ho Duc Phoc and leaders of the Ministries of National Defence, Public Security, and Transport, and the National Committee for Incident and Natural Disaster Response, Search and Rescue to immediately reach the Phong Chau bridge incident site to coordinate with local authorities to deploy responding measures as well as search and rescue activities.



The Ministers of National Defence and Public Security were asked to mobilise all forces and vehicles for searching and rescuing victims of the Phong Chau bridge incident and supporting affected localities to overcome natural disaster consequences.



The Minister of Transport was assigned to coordinate with the People’s Committee of Phu Tho and relevant agencies to deal with the consequences of the Phong Chau bridge incident and flooding in the locality.



Meanwhile, chairpersons of the People’s Committee of Lao Cai, Hoa Binh, Son La, Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Yen Bai, Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen, Lang Son provinces were requested to focus on quickly and effectively respond to consequences of landslides, flash floods and flooding and bridge collapse, while supporting families of the victims, evacuating people from areas with high risks of landslides, flooding and flash floods to safer places, and stabilising their life.

The Government leader underlined the need to ensure traffic safety, especially in spillways, and flooding areas as well as areas with high landslide risk.



At the same time, it is necessary to detect infrastructure works, especially transport works, dams and dikes to prevent incidents, the PM asked.



The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development was ordered to ensure the safety of dikes and dams, and keep a close eye on the developments of natural disasters to give timely response.



Deputy PM Ho Duc Phoc was asked the take the charge of inspecting the implementation of this despatch.



In Cao Bang province, devastating landslides occurring on September 8 night and the early morning of September 9 killed one person, injuring three and leaving 20 missing.



All roads leading to the landslide scene have been blocked, while communications have been disrupted.



Initial reports showed that 291 houses across the province were damaged, with 12 completely destroyed by landslides, while 326 others have been flooded, and 42 had their roofs blown off. Hundreds of hectares of crops were affected by natural disasters.



Meanwhile, in Lao Cai, landslides buried four houses and left seven people missing in A Lu commune, Bat Xat district on September 9. More than 200 people have been mobilised for search and rescue activities. However, the work has faced many difficulties due to prolonged torrential rains.



Also on September 9, landslides in Ban Ho commune of Bac Ha district also destroyed one houses, killing five people and injuring one. As of September 9 noon, rescuers had found the bodies of all five dead victims.



To date, Lao Cai has reported 19 deaths due to landsides.



At the same time, landslides and erosion due to prolonged torrential rains have blocked many national highways and provincial roads in Dien Bien province, including National Highways 12, 6, 279, 279B, and 4H. Currently, traffic on National Highway 4H from Dien Bien Phu city to Muong Nhe district and Lai Chau province is temporarily paralysed. Local authorities are mobilising forces and vehicles to clear the roads./.