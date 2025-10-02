PM orders swift actions to restore life after devastating typhoon

Search and rescue work in Ma Lau A village, Lung Cu commune, Tuyen Quang province. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed an official dispatch October 2, demanding swift recovery efforts following the catastrophic impact of Typhoon Bualoi across the northern and north-central regions.



The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment cited provinces' preliminary data as showing that as of October 1, 2025, Typhoon No. 10 and subsequent flooding left a trail of destruction across northern and north-central localities. The storm left 54 dead and missing while injuring 140 others. At least 154 homes were completely collapsed or washed away, and more than 154,000 houses were damaged or had their roofs ripped off.



Tens of thousands of hectares of rice, other crops, and aquaculture farms were destroyed, nearly 1,400 schools were damaged, and key infrastructure such as dykes, roads, irrigation works, power grids, and telecommunications facilities was paralysed. The initial economic toll is estimated at tens of trillions of VND.



Following the disaster, Party General Secretary To Lam issued a directive to the affected provinces and their residents while the Prime Minister has now issued eight official dispatches instructing ministries and local authorities to implement comprehensive disaster prevention and recovery measures. However, the progress remains sluggish, leaving local people in dire situation.



In the latest document, PM Chinh ordered the Party secretaries and chairpersons of the provincial-level People's Committees to quickly review and evaluate the losses caused by the typhoon and subsequent flooding, particularly houses, schools, clinics, essential infrastructure, as well as production and business facilities. They must send reports to the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and the Government Office at 10:00 am on October 3 as the latest.

The PM laid stress on the need for immediate assistance for people to rebuild and repair homes, schools, and hospitals, provide temporary shelters for displaced families, and deliver aid to households who lost relatives, homes, or property. Restoration of power, telecommunications, and clean water must be completed no later than October 5 to prevent further disruption to daily life and the economy. Focus must also be placed on repairing transport routes, fixing sunken boats, and resuming agricultural and aquaculture production. Authorities were told to secure sufficient food, clean water, and essential supplies while clamping down on hoarding and price gouging.



The Government leader requested the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security to prepare forces, equipment, and vehicles, even helicopters if necessary, to reach isolated areas, providing maximum support upon local requests to help people quickly overcome difficulties.



The Ministry of Industry and Trade must direct the Vietnam Electricity and competent sides to ensure safety for hydropower reservoirs and the restore power grid by October 5 at the latest.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Science and Technology must coordinate with telecoms providers to reestablish communications. The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment was tasked with providing daily updates on losses and guiding the recovery of farming activities. The Ministry of Education and Training was asked to guarantee uninterrupted schooling for children while the Ministry of Health must oversee sanitation, disease prevention, and food safety in the aftermath.



He said that the Ministry of Construction must direct localities to restore the roads hit by landslides and flooding, ensuring safe and smooth traffic flow.



The Ministry of Finance was ordered to promptly submit financial support proposals to the PM on October 2 to aid recovery efforts./.