PM orders stronger transport measures to ensure traffic safety during Tet. Illustrative photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued Official Dispatch No. 10/CD-TTg, urging ministries, agencies and local authorities to intensify transport arrangements and strengthen traffic order and safety during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday and the 2026 spring festival season.

The dispatch was sent to key ministries including Public Security, National Defence, Construction, Health, Education and Training, and Culture, Sports and Tourism, along with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, central agencies of socio-political organisations, provincial and municipal People’s Committees, the National Traffic Safety Committee, and major media outlets.

To accommodate surging travel demand and keep transport operations running smoothly, the PM instructed relevant bodies to boost transport capacity, particularly public passenger services, to ensure seamless connections at railway stations, airports, bus terminals and ferry ports. Authorities were told to ensure that no travellers are left stranded or delayed in returning home for Tet due to a shortage of transport, while strictly preventing fare gouging and unlawful price hikes. Proactive measures to curb traffic accidents and congestion during the peak holiday period were also highlighted.

The Ministry of Public Security was assigned to reinforce patrols, inspections and enforcement, with strict handling of traffic violations, especially those that are leading causes of accidents. Police forces were also directed to swiftly detect and prevent illegal street racing and acts disrupting public order.

Meanwhile, the construction sector was asked to tighten oversight of transport operations, ensure adequate vehicle availability and roll out capacity-boosting plans in line with public demand, while maintaining traffic safety and disease prevention measures. The uninterrupted movement of goods before, during and after Tet was stressed, particularly to remote, mountainous, ethnic minority, border and island areas.

At the same time, authorities were told to step up inspections and strictly sanction violations in transport business activities, while coordinating with relevant forces to prevent the illegal carriage of flammable and hazardous goods, as well as products, livestock and poultry of unclear origin or lacking veterinary quarantine certification. Close coordination with health agencies was also required to implement border health quarantine measures in accordance with regulations.

Relevant agencies were further instructed to develop traffic organisation, regulation and diversion plans, and to swiftly handle incidents to avoid prolonged congestion on key routes into and out of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as corridors linking railway stations, airports, seaports and spring festival venues, especially in the lead-up to the Tet holiday.

The PM also called for stronger public information and communication efforts, including the publication of traffic safety hotlines, to receive and promptly address public feedback during the holiday period./.