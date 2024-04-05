PM orders strengthening forest fire prevention, control

Slash-and-burn in dry season poses high risk of forest fire. (Photo: VNA)

The move is made as unusual hot weather is baking the southern and Central Highlands regions as well as some northern provinces, causing high risk of fire for many forests at dangerous and extremely dangerous levels. Forest fires have been occurring continuously in Lao Cai, Son La, Yen Bai provinces in the north, Khanh Hoa in the central region, Dak Nong, Lam Dong, Gia Lai, Kon Tum in the Central Highlands, and Kien Giang in the south.

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, due to the impact of climate change and the El Nino phenomenon, in 2024 severe heat waves will appear in many localities, with higher temperatures than in 2023. Severe hot weather and falling rainfalls pose a high risk of forest fires in many places, causing damage to forests and the environment, and affecting the people’s health, property, and lives.

To proactively prevent and combat forest fires and minimise damage caused by forest fires, the PM requests the Chairpersons of People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to direct urgent measures, making the work a key task in the time being.

People's Committees at all levels and relevant agencies are required to strictly enforce forest fire prevention and control and intensify inspection and supervision.

They are asked to develop specific, detailed fire prevention and control plans, arrange staff and resources for the work, review and make a list of forests at high risk of fire.

The PM also assigns tasks to ministries and asks the mass media to further popularise information about forest fire prevention and control, especially fire warnings and forecasting./.