PM orders proactiveness in diphtheria prevention, control
Diphtheria is a dangerous acute infectious disease that spreads through respiratory droplets and can lead to death. It can be prevented by vaccination and can be cured if detected early.
In his official dispatch to the Ministers of Health, Education and Training, and Information and Communications; the General Directors of the Vietnam Television (VTA), the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA); and the Chairpersons of the People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities, Chinh urged the Minister of Health to direct and guide the implementation of measures to prevent and control diphtheria, actively oversee the detection and early handling of outbreaks, organise the vaccination to provide the best protection for the health and lives of patients, along with holding training to enhance capabilities in monitoring, diagnosing, and curing the disease.
The Minister of Education and Training must instruct educational institutions to implement sanitation activities to ensure clean and well-ventilated environments, organise health monitoring for children and students, and promptly notify healthcare facilities upon suspicion of disease for timely quarantine and treatment.
Meanwhile, the Chairpersons of the People's Committees in provinces and centrally-run cities were required to encourage people to follow health recommendations from the sector, and guide people to go to healthcare facilities immediately if they show symptoms of the disease.
It is necessary to keep a close watch on the disease’s situation; ensure vaccines, medicine, equipment and supplies; and strengthen inspection and examination over the prevention and control work, Chinh stressed.
The Government leader also requested the Minister of Information and Communications, the VTV, VOV and VNA General Directors, and leaders of news agencies to step up communications on this issue./.