PM orders heightened security measures for National Day celebrations

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered security measures be enhanced for major National Day celebrations. (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed an official dispatch asking ministries, sectors, and localities to strengthen security and public order measures as the country prepares for major celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

In the document, the Government leader highlighted that the commemorations during the four-day holiday are expected to attract large crowds, including international delegations. He warned that hostile forces may seek to take advantage of these occasions to sow division and undermine the great national solidarity. Besides, high travel demand, public gatherings, parades, and celebration activities raised concerns regarding public order, social safety, criminal activities, traffic safety, and fire prevention.

Against the backdrop, PM Chinh ordered heads of ministries and ministry-level agencies, as well as chairpersons of the People’s Committees of provinces and cities to enforce the PM’s previous directions on public security, order, and fire prevention. Competent authorities are required to keep a close watch on the situation, prepare response plans for complicated circumstances, while maintaining round-the-clock forces, particularly at the grassroots level, to assure security and safety.

The Minister of Public Security is tasked with directing relevant units to coordinate closely with the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and related agencies to monitor situations and provide timely proposals to Party and State leaders in case of complicated situations. Comprehensive measures must be put in place to protect the national sovereignty, security, and interests.

Enhanced management of key directions, routes, areas, and target subjects will enable timely detection, prevention, and neutralisation of terrorist and sabotage activities. Crackdowns should be launched against crimes, law violations, and the social evils often recorded at festivals and crowded events, including gambling, theft, drug abuse, illegal street racing, and public disorder, to safeguard citizens’ peace and security, the dispatch said.

Additionally, fire prevention should receive more attention, particularly at facilities and structures with fire and explosion risks where large crowds gather for tourism and commemorative activities.

The Ministry of National Defence must reinforce border patrols and tighten control over trails, crossings, forests, and waterways to curb illegal immigration.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education, and Mass Mobilisation, is responsible for guiding media agencies to raise public awareness of law compliance, security, and fire safety, while working with police to counter harmful online content aimed at undermining the great national solidarity.

Localities are also asked to ensure security and order, and take actions prevent fire hazards and social evils./.