PM orders emergency response as Storm Fengshen threatens central region

Quang Tri province mobilises over 5,000 officers and soldiers on standby to respond to Storm Fengshen (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 22 issued an official dispatch instructing ministries and localities to mobilise all available resources to respond to heavy rain, flooding, and landslides in the central region as Storm Fengshen, the 12th storm in the East Sea this year, approaches Vietnam’s coast.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the storm is expected to make landfall between Quang Tri and Quang Ngai provinces late on October 22 or early October 23. From October 22–27, the region may experience prolonged, widespread heavy rainfall, with some areas seeing more than 800mm, posing a high risk of urban flooding and flash floods and severe landslides in mountainous areas.

The PM instructed the Ministers of National Defence, Public Security, Agriculture and Environment, Construction, and Industry and Trade, and leaders of other relevant agencies, as well as Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Hue, Da Nang and Quang Ngai to postpone non-essential meetings and focus on disaster response efforts.

Local authorities were ordered to ensure the safety of vessels and fishermen at sea, identify high-risk zones for flash floods and landslides, and prepare evacuation plans. They must guide and assist people in safeguarding property and stockpiling food and essential supplies, while supporting vulnerable groups during potential periods of isolation caused by flooding.

The Government leader also directed localities to drain water proactively, clear urban drainage systems, and manage hydropower and irrigation reservoirs to mitigate downstream flooding. Emergency supplies, vehicles, and rescue forces should be ready in high-risk and potentially isolated areas.

Based on local conditions, authorities are to decide whether to suspend classes during heavy rain and flooding to ensure safety, deploy forces to regulate and assist traffic in deeply flooded areas, and strictly prohibit passage through unsafe zones.

The Minister of Agriculture and Environment was tasked with providing timely and accurate forecasts on storm movements and risks of flash floods and landslides, while the Minister of Industry and Trade was directed to ensure the safety of dams, maintain power supply stability, and minimise damage to industrial facilities. The Minister of Transport was ordered to maintain traffic safety across affected road, rail, waterway, and aviation routes, particularly at ongoing construction sites, according to the dispatch./.