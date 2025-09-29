PM orders drastic response as Typhoon Bualoi leaves trails of destruction

Border guards in Hue city clear soil and rocks on a landslide-hit road on Pe Ke pass, A Luoi commune. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed an official dispatch on September 28, calling for all-out efforts to deal with the devastation caused by Typhoon Bualoi as well as address subsequent flooding.



Bualoi battered central localities with winds of level 8-9, gusting up to 13, bringing along torrential rain on September 27 and 28. Quang Tri, Hue, and Da Nang have been hardest hit. At least five people were reported dead or missing while numerous houses in Hue had their roofs damaged or torn off.



According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, strong winds will persist in coastal provinces through September 29 morning. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue until September 30 across the northern and north-central regions, particularly from Thanh Hoa to Hue and Phu Tho, Son La, and Lao Cai provinces. The risk of flash floods, landslides, and widespread inundation in low-lying, mountainous, and mid-land areas remains extremely high.

Officers and soldiers of Dien Thanh border guard station in Nghe An province assist fishermen in moving boats to safe shelters. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh ordered local leaders to keep close tabs on the affected areas, prevent evacuated residents from returning home until safety is guaranteed, and ensure sufficient essential supply at evacuation centres. Provinces must arrange forces to instruct locals residents to travel safely, ensure the safety of dams and reservoirs, and stand ready for search and rescue work.



He stated that such essential services as electricity, telecommunications, and clean water must be restored soon, helping local residents stabilise their agricultural production and lives.



The Ministry of National Defence and Ministry of Public Security were directed to mobilise forces to assist localities with recovery efforts. The Ministry of Industry and Trade was tasked with securing hydropower dams and repairing damaged power grids, while the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment was urged to provide full and timely forecasts on flood developments and coordinate efforts to ensure safety of dyke and reservoirs. The Ministry of Construction was ordered to clear landslides on key transport routes to ensure traffic safety and continuity.



Media outlets, including the Vietnam Television, the Voice of Vietnam, and the Vietnam News Agency, must provide updates on storm and flood situations and raise public awareness of response to inundation, flash floods, and landslides.



Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha is in charge of directing ministries, sectors, and localities in implementing post-typhoon response and recovery.



Competent sides must submit daily reports by 3:00 pm to the Government Office./.