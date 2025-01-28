PM offers incense in commemoration of late Party chief

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offers incense in tribute to late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at his residence on January 27 evening on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet). Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offered incense in tribute to late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at his residence in Hanoi on January 27 evening on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) and the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 –2025).

The PM expressed his respect and profound gratitude for the great contributions and dedication of the late leader - a particular outstanding leader, a shining example of studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle, a steadfast communist party member embodying the qualities, talents, willpower and wisdom of the leadership generation of Vietnam during the 'Doi moi' (Renewal) period.

Throughout his nearly 60 years of diverse, unwavering revolutionary work, Professor, Doctor, General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong left a valuable system of ideology and theory on Vietnam’s revolutionary path in the new era for the entire Party, army, and people.

His legacy will live forever in Vietnam’s history, and will be inherited and further promoted in the renewal process, contributing to successfully realising the goal of building a peaceful, independent, unified, democratic, prosperous, civilized, and happy Vietnam that he cherished, strived for, and devoted his whole life to.

On the threshold of the traditional Lunar New Year, Chinh wished the family of the late General Secretary a new year of good health, well-being and prosperity./.