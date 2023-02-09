Making news
PM offers flowers at Ho Chi Minh Statue in Singapore
The museum, located on the bank of the Singapore River, is the only museum in Asia devoted to exploring the rich artistic heritage of Asia. It focuses on the many historical connections between cultures and civilisations in Asia, and between Asia and the world.
The Statue of President Ho Chi Minh is placed along with the statues of many other Asian leaders and celebrities at the museum.
On the same day morning, the Vietnamese leader and his wife visited the Singapore Botanic Gardens which serves research and preservation of more than 30,000 species of plants.
PM Chinh attended a ceremony to name a new orchid species "Pham Le Tran Chinh", the hybrid orchid symbolises a strong vitality.
Representatives of the garden said that this new orchid species was hybridised from a species of orchid in Vietnam and a species in Singapore.
The PM said he hoped the two countries' relations would develop strongly and last as long as the beauty of this new orchid species.
The 74-ha garden is famous in the world with the National Orchid Garden - the world’s largest display of tropical orchids, where over 1,000 orchid species and 2,000 hybrids are showcased./.