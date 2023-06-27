PM mentions measures against headwinds at WEF debate in Tianjin

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 27 emphasised the importance of global and all-people approaches to and response measures against “headwinds” that are hindering economic growth of the world and Vietnam.

Addressing a debate themed “Braving the Headwinds: Rewiring Growth Amid Fragility” within the framework of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin, China, PM Chinh noted that there are currently six “headwinds” which are global economic recession and rising inflation; prolonged consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world economy; geostrategic competition, protectionism, separation, fragmentation, and lack of cohesion; conflicts which threaten global food and energy security; developing countries hardest hit and having limited capacity to adapt to and withstand external shocks; and increasingly complicated and unpredictable climate change, natural disasters and epidemics.



To cope with these problems, the Vietnamese leader stressed the need to strengthen international solidarity and promote multilateralism, and consider the people as the subject, the centre, the resources and the driving force for development; and focus on recovering production and business, creating jobs, promoting trade and investment, and creating capital flows, markets and products.



International organisations and financial institutions, and big countries need to issue policies to unlock resources and activate new growth drivers in terms of digital transformation, green growth and circular economy; diversify markets; and prevent protectionism, with priorities given to poor and developing nations, PM Chinh said.



According to the PM, attention should be paid to taking appropriate solutions to promote the total supply and demand through monetary and fiscal policies, stepping up trade and investment liberalisation, and reducing energy and food prices; not politicising economic relations, and minimising factors that hinder global development; early seeking solutions to solve conflicts; and strengthening public-private partnership, and creating favourable conditions for businesses, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises.



PM Chinh also shared Vietnam's experiences and lessons in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and in the post-pandemic economic recovery and development process. Vietnam has continued to focus on implementing three strategic breakthroughs in terms of infrastructure - institutions - human resources, he said, noting that Vietnam's consistent view is not to sacrifice social equity and security, and environmental protection to pursue mere growth.