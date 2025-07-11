PM meets with Vietnamese, international female diplomats

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and Vietnamese and international female diplomats at the meeting in Hanoi on July 10, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse on July 10 evening met with Vietnamese and international female diplomats on the occasion of the International Day of Women in Diplomacy of the UN (June 24), towards celebrating the upcoming 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s diplomatic sector.



Addressing the event, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang expressed her honour to serve as a female diplomat, stressing that the foundation for every female diplomat entering the international political arena lies in her nation's historical traditions, cultural identity, and national interests.



By upholding these values and harmoniding national interests with common global goals, diplomats can work together to build peace, foster development, promote solidarity and international cooperation, and nurture sincere and enduring bonds among nations, for a world of peace, cooperation, and development for all, she said.



Vietnamese boasts many outstanding female diplomats who have made their mark in the nation's history, most notably Madame Nguyen Thi Binh, the country’s first female Foreign Minister and head of the Vietnamese negotiation delegation at the Paris Peace Conference, Hang said.



She affirmed that the generation of female diplomats today takes great pride in the proud traditions of the diplomatic sector and in the exemplary figures who came before them. They are committed to keeping alive the flame of passion and the spirit of service, continuously striving to learn and innovate, contributing to writing new glorious chapters in the sector’s history, driving the country's breakthrough development in a new era, and strengthening the country’s growing relations with other countries and international organisations, she noted.



UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis highlighted the pioneering role of Vietnamese female diplomats, emphasising that Vietnamese women have made significant contributions across fields, particularly in positioning Vietnam as a shining example of peace and progress.



She noted that within just a decade, Vietnam has substantially improved its ranking on the global gender equality index and has strongly promoted the UN agenda on gender equality and women's rights.

UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

In the realm of national governance, Vietnam stands out in the region with women accounting for over 30% of National Assembly deputies. Tamesis expressed her hope that more women will assume leadership positions across all levels of government, including in the diplomatic sector, contributing to fair and more sustainable development.

Romanian Ambassador to Vietnam Cristina Romila shared her honour at being the first female ambassador of Romania appointed to Vietnam since 2021, and her admiration for the resilient spirit of the Vietnamese people. She affirmed that Vietnam is an exceptionally friendly country that actively encourages women’s participation in all sectors and professions.

Vietnam is not only a beautiful and fascinating country to explore, but also an incredibly welcoming, open, and progressive society for women, she noted.

At the meeting, PM Chinh highlighted the pivotal role of women in the Vietnamese culture, describing them as the backbone of every family. Vietnamese women have always been held in high esteem and, in today’s society, enjoy equal access to all areas of work.

The PM noted that over the past 80 years, Vietnam has endured immense sacrifices and long-lasting consequences of war. Emerging from poverty and destruction, the country has achieved remarkable development through tireless efforts. He emphasised that women played a crucial role in that shared journey of resilience and progress.

He affirmed that the Communist Party of Vietnam has no other goal than to achieve national independence and freedom, and to bring prosperity and happiness to the people, an endeavour in which Vietnamese women have made indispensable contributions.

PM Chinh said Vietnam is recognised as one of the world’s top 10 performers in implementing Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5 on gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls. Women currently account for 30.26% of deputies in Vietnam’s 15th National Assembly, a figure higher than the global and regional averages, placing Vietnam at the top among the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) members.

Vietnam is also among the leading countries in terms of female participation in UN peacekeeping operations, with women making up 16% of personnel. Notably, it is one of the few countries that observes two days annually to honour women, including the International Women’s Day (March 8) and the founding anniversary of the Vietnam Women’s Union (October 20), he went on.

The Government leader emphasised that Vietnam attaches great importance to the role and contributions by women in all fields including labour, national defence, and production. Highlighting particularly outstanding female diplomats, he mentioned former Vice President and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Thi Binh, as well as other exemplary women in the diplomatic service.

Welcoming female diplomats at the meeting, the PM wished them good health and continued contributions to the nations and to global diplomacy so as to keep promoting peace, cooperation, and development, advocating multilateralism, and promoting international solidarity.

To cope with the complex and unpredictable global landscape, he emphasised that a people-centered, comprehensive, inclusive, and global approach is essential.

He also encouraged female diplomats to further contribute to the shared goals of the UN and the development goals of each nation./.