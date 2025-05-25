PM meets with Vietnamese community in Malaysia

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with the Vietnamese community in Malaysia on May 25. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Malaysia on May 25 morning as part his official visit to the country and attendance at the 46th ASEAN Summit and related high-level meetings in Kuala Lumpur.

The Government leader affirmed that the Party, State, and Government always pay close attention to overseas Vietnamese communities, including those in Malaysia, considering them an inseparable part of the nation.

He highlighted the fruitful development of Vietnam–Malaysia relations across fields, especially following the upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Updating the community on Vietnam’s outstanding socio-economic achievements and the dynamic external activities of Party and State leaders, the PM affirmed the Party and State’s policies aim to support OVs in securing legal status, building stable lives, and integrating into host societies.

These efforts help strengthen national solidarity and encourage the overseas community to actively contribute to the homeland’s national construction and defence, he noted, adding that relevant agencies also work to address issues of concern raised by expatriates, including matters related to immigration, land, housing, and citizenship.

He noted the Party and State have been improving various mechanisms and policies to better support OVs, expressing his hope that the community will continue to thrive, integrate well, respect local laws, and serve as a strong bridge for fostering Vietnam–Malaysia friendship, making more contributions to the homeland’s development.

The PM promised that in his upcoming meetings with Malaysia’s high-ranking leaders, he will propose continued support and favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, study, and work stably in Malaysia, integrate further, and contribute to the host country’s development and the bilateral relations.

At the meeting, representatives from the Malaysia–Vietnam Friendship Association (MVFA), Vietnamese businesses, and the Vietnamese community in Malaysia expressed appreciation for the attention and support from the Vietnamese Party, State, and Government toward OVs, particularly those in Malaysia. They noted that recent improvements in policies on immigration, land, housing, and citizenship have created more favuorable conditions for the community.

They noted their belief that with the sound guidelines of the Party and State, and the Government’s strong and decisive direction, Vietnam is poised for breakthroughs, entering a new era - that of the nation's rise.

They also urged Vietnamese authorities to work with the Malaysian side to create more favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens to live, work, and study in Malaysia—ideally enjoying certain rights similar to locals. The community also expressed interest in strengthening business and student networks, promoting cultural exchange, and establishing a Vietnamese language centre in Malaysia.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Dinh Ngoc Linh, nearly 40,000 Vietnamese are currently living, studying, and working in Malaysia. The Vietnamese community is generally united, hardworking, and supportive of one another. They abide by both Vietnamese and Malaysian laws, integrate well into local society, and maintain a strong sense of patriotism and national pride, always staying connected to their homeland.

Many overseas Vietnamese have established successful businesses and restaurants, with a growing number of entrepreneurs and intellectuals achieving notable success, contributing positively to Malaysia’s socio-economic development, and serving as bridges promoting trade and investment between the two countries./.