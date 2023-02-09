PM meets with representatives of Vietnamese community in Singapore

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse met with the Vietnamese Embassy's staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Singapore on February 8 evening (local time) right after arriving in the island state for a three-day official visit.

At present, the Vietnamese community in Singapore now has over 15,000 people, including around 9,000 students, 2,000 intellectuals and 2,000 workers.

PM Chinh informed them that after 36 years of Doi moi (renewal), Vietnam's economy size has surged to over 400 billion USD from 4 billion USD. The income per capita has reached roughly 4,000 USD per year.

The Vietnamese Party and State always consider the Vietnamese community abroad, including those in Singapore, an inseparable part of the great national unity bloc and one of the driving forces and sources of strength for national development, he said.

The PM wished that the Vietnamese community in Singapore would continue abiding by law in the host country and serve as a friendship bridge between the two nations, contributing to their national development.

Representatives of the community suggested the Vietnamese Government, ministries and agencies continue popularising more images of the country to the world, particularly holding Vietnamese language courses to preserve Vietnamese culture.

They also proposed enhancing bilateral cooperation with Singapore, including in green and digital economy, as well as creating more favourable conditions for Vietnamese experts and scientists to join in innovation in the homeland.

The Vietnamese leader vowed to direct ministries and agencies to consider their suggestions.

The Vietnamese Party and State have no higher goal than firmly maintaining national independence and freedom; building a stronger and more prosperous country; and making the people more wealthy and happier, including the Vietnamese communities abroad, PM Chinh affirmed./.