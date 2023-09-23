PM meets with New York Mayor, opens Nasdaq trading session

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 22 met with Mayor of New York Eric Adams, during which he affirmed Vietnam attaches importance to its cooperation with the US city, and will ensure interests for US and New York investors in the Southeast Asian country.



PM Chinh, who has been in the US to attend the high-level week of the UN General Assembly’s 78th session, said that the establishment of comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries will create new opportunities for more practical and extensive cooperation.



He expressed satisfaction with the strong and practical development steps in the collaboration between New York and Vietnamese agencies and localities, including in education and training as over 1,500 Vietnamese students are currently studying at universities in New York state.

The PM took this occasion to thank the city's administration for caring for the Vietnamese community, adding that there remains ample room to boost bilateral cooperation, particularly in economics, trade, people-to-people exchanges, science and technology, and innovation.



Agreeing with PM Chinh’s opinions, Adams asserted that New York city values and is willing to further strengthen the friendship and effective and practical cooperation with Vietnam, thus contributing more actively to the overall development of the two countries' relations as well as its relationship with Ho Chi Minh City with which it has just signed the minutes on the establishment of friendship and cooperation, especially in the fields of innovation, environmental protection, and youth exchanges.



He confirmed that there will be measures to support Ho Chi Minh City, contributing to turning it into a strong financial centre in the region and the world.



On the same day, the Vietnamese Government leader rang the bell to open a trading session at the Nasdaq Stock Market, and met with its leading officials and representatives from several businesses introduced by Nasdaq.



He expressed his hope that Nasdaq will intensify collaboration with the State Securities Commission of Vietnam and other relevant agencies on the basis of mutual benefit, for the practical benefits of the two countries' people, helping to maintain peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development in the region and the world.



Vietnam will create the most favourable conditions for investors through the implementation of three strategic breakthroughs of perfecting institutions, mechanisms and policies, developing modern and comprehensive infrastructure, and training high-quality human resources; speeding up administrative reform; protecting the legal and legitimate rights and interests of investors, and helping them reduce costs, increase competitiveness, and operate effectively and sustainably.



At the meeting, PM Chinh also answered questions from leaders of participating enterprises on policies to encourage the development of science and technology in finance, land use, and investment procedures, and encourage foreign businesses to facilitate Vietnamese firms’ participation in the supply chain.



Regarding policies on tourism development, he said that Vietnam is paying attention to developing this field in association with the development of culture, and the application of new technologies.



Also on this occasion, Nasdaq and the State Securities Commission of Vietnam signed a letter of intent to continue promoting an increasingly close, effective and sustainable relationship between the two sides./.